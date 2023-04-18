How Will New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) Perform In Months To Come?

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 12.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.43B, closed the last trade at $9.10 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 4.84% during that session. The NYCB stock price is -21.1% off its 52-week high price of $11.02 and 36.15% above the 52-week low of $5.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.32 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 12 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

Sporting 4.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the NYCB stock price touched $9.10 or saw a rise of 0.66%. Year-to-date, New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have moved 5.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have changed 32.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.63%, compared to -3.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -28.10% and -5.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 89.10%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $522.95 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $701.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $332 million and $359 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 57.50% for the current quarter and 95.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 5.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -0.30%.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 7.47%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.31% with a share float percentage of 60.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. having a total of 629 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 74.67 million shares worth more than $642.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 10.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 65.79 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $565.77 million and represent 9.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.51% shares in the company for having 21.0 million shares of worth $180.6 million while later fund manager owns 13.17 million shares of worth $112.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.83% of company’s outstanding stock.