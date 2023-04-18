How Is Audacy Inc.(NYSE: AUD) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.69M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 14.17% during that session. The AUD stock price is -2078.57% off its 52-week high price of $3.05 and 35.71% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.15 million shares.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) trade information

Sporting 14.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the AUD stock price touched $0.14 or saw a fall of -0.07%. Year-to-date, Audacy Inc. shares have moved -39.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD) have changed -17.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.69 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.58.

Audacy Inc. (AUD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Audacy Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -58.70% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 59.41%, compared to -12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -1,200.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $258.7 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $300 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $275.3 million and $319.44 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.00% for the current quarter and -6.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.90% over the past 5 years.

AUD Dividends

Audacy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Audacy Inc. (NYSE:AUD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.92% with a share float percentage of 55.42%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Audacy Inc. having a total of 143 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 8.0 million shares worth more than $1.8 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 6.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 million and represent 4.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.22% shares in the company for having 3.14 million shares of worth $1.21 million while later fund manager owns 2.64 million shares of worth $0.59 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.87% of company’s outstanding stock.