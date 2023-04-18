Hecla Mining Company (HL) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has a beta value of 2.06 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.11B, closed the recent trade at $6.62 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 1.69% during that session. The HL stock price is -11.48% off its 52-week high price of $7.38 and 48.49% above the 52-week low of $3.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.80 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hecla Mining Company (HL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) trade information

Sporting 1.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the HL stock price touched $6.62 or saw a rise of 5.43%. Year-to-date, Hecla Mining Company shares have moved 19.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.61%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) have changed 18.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.97, which means that the shares’ value could jump 5.02% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -24.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 9.37% from the levels at last check today.

Hecla Mining Company (HL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hecla Mining Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 40.00%, compared to 11.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $198.42 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $200.91 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $186.5 million and $191.24 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 6.40% for the current quarter and 5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 14.50% over the past 5 years.

HL Dividends

Hecla Mining Company is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.35%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 61.47% with a share float percentage of 66.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hecla Mining Company having a total of 401 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 56.33 million shares worth more than $313.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Van Eck Associates Corporation, with the holding of over 55.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $307.05 million and represent 9.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 31.42 million shares of worth $174.71 million while later fund manager owns 18.85 million shares of worth $104.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.