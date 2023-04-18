Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) investors to reap big returns again

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.62M, closed the recent trade at $0.73 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 10.69% during that session. The GREE stock price is -1102.74% off its 52-week high price of $8.78 and 69.86% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.33 million shares.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Sporting 10.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the GREE stock price touched $0.73 or saw a rise of 6.45%. Year-to-date, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares have moved 150.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) have changed 61.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.08 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -33.49% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 89.51%, compared to 2.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -766.70% and -900.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -16.10%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.01 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.4 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $44.28 million and $37.66 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -63.80% for the current quarter and -53.80% for the next.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 51.62% with a share float percentage of 53.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. having a total of 43 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.62 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 1.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.46 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.32 million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 0.4 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 0.25 million shares of worth $0.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.76% of company’s outstanding stock.