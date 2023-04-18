Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.63B, closed the last trade at $49.21 per share which meant it gained $1.4 on the day or 2.93% during that session. The FUTU stock price is -46.72% off its 52-week high price of $72.20 and 45.46% above the 52-week low of $26.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) trade information

Sporting 2.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the FUTU stock price touched $49.21 or saw a rise of 5.04%. Year-to-date, Futu Holdings Limited shares have moved 21.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) have changed 6.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.19.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Futu Holdings Limited (FUTU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Futu Holdings Limited shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 39.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 11.49%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.40%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260.25 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $251.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $209.13 million and $222.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.40% for the current quarter and 12.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 110.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 10.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.57%.

FUTU Dividends

Futu Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between June 05 and June 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.40% with a share float percentage of 38.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Futu Holdings Limited having a total of 329 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Aspex Management (HK) Ltd with over 3.05 million shares worth more than $123.99 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Aspex Management (HK) Ltd held 3.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.69 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.31 million and represent 2.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-International Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.25% shares in the company for having 2.08 million shares of worth $84.41 million while later fund manager owns 0.38 million shares of worth $15.28 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.41% of company’s outstanding stock.