Femasys Inc. (FEMY) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $12.36M, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.78% during that session. The FEMY stock price is -167.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.97 and 48.65% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3510.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 14.33K shares.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) trade information

Sporting 2.78% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the FEMY stock price touched $1.11 or saw a rise of 10.48%. Year-to-date, Femasys Inc. shares have moved 23.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY) have changed -1.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 8119.999999999999 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.38.

Femasys Inc. (FEMY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Femasys Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.83% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 20.83%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -8.30% and -9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.10%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $340k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $350k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $321k and $303k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 5.90% for the current quarter and 15.50% for the next.

FEMY Dividends

Femasys Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.35% with a share float percentage of 10.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Femasys Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CM Management, LLC with over 0.24 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, CM Management, LLC held 2.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Clear Creek Financial Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.21 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.09% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.14 million while later fund manager owns 8823.0 shares of worth $9527.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.