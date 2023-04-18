Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 13.27% Rise

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) has a beta value of 0.69 and has seen 0.74 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.86M, closed the recent trade at $1.28 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 13.27% during that session. The CLWT stock price is -107.03% off its 52-week high price of $2.65 and 21.09% above the 52-week low of $1.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 65860.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.22K shares.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) trade information

Sporting 13.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the CLWT stock price touched $1.28 or saw a rise of 32.28%. Year-to-date, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares have moved -10.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) have changed 2.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 6480.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -0.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.80% over the past 5 years.

CLWT Dividends

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.49% with a share float percentage of 8.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $0.32 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 2.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 16400.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23452.0 and represent 0.21% of shares outstanding.