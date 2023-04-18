Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.09B, closed the recent trade at $11.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.16 on the day or -1.39% during that session. The DNB stock price is -56.82% off its 52-week high price of $17.83 and 7.3% above the 52-week low of $10.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.56 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.35 million shares.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) trade information

Sporting -1.39% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the DNB stock price touched $11.37 or saw a rise of 3.56%. Year-to-date, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares have moved -7.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.24%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB) have changed 6.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.96, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -58.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -5.54% from the levels at last check today.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.82% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -11.82%, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -20.80% and -16.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 2.40%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $532.26 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $546.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $536 million and $537.3 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -0.70% for the current quarter and 1.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 96.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.49%.

DNB Dividends

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.20 at a share yield of 1.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 87.58% with a share float percentage of 98.26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. having a total of 300 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Cannae Holdings, Inc. with over 79.05 million shares worth more than $969.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Cannae Holdings, Inc. held 18.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Thomas H Lee Partners LP, with the holding of over 49.58 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $607.85 million and represent 11.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.16% shares in the company for having 9.42 million shares of worth $115.46 million while later fund manager owns 9.09 million shares of worth $122.31 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.