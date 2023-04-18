Does Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM)’s Current Price Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.95B, closed the recent trade at $30.29 per share which meant it lost -$0.26 on the day or -0.85% during that session. The VNOM stock price is -18.22% off its 52-week high price of $35.81 and 23.01% above the 52-week low of $23.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 402.00K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.24.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) trade information

Sporting -0.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the VNOM stock price touched $30.29 or saw a rise of 2.1%. Year-to-date, Viper Energy Partners LP shares have moved -3.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) have changed 12.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $37.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 18.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $33.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -48.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.95% from the levels at last check today.

Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Viper Energy Partners LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.58%, compared to -18.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 4.30% and -37.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -15.60%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $166.87 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $178.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $201.9 million and $239.32 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -17.40% for the current quarter and -25.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 136.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.88%.

VNOM Dividends

Viper Energy Partners LP is expected to release its next earnings report on May 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 3.27%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.96% with a share float percentage of 80.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viper Energy Partners LP having a total of 257 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Group, LLP with over 11.02 million shares worth more than $350.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Wellington Management Group, LLP held 15.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackstone Inc, with the holding of over 10.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $319.48 million and represent 13.83% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.69% shares in the company for having 2.74 million shares of worth $87.12 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 million shares of worth $61.96 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.91% of company’s outstanding stock.