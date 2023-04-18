Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) has seen 0.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.13B, closed the recent trade at $8.47 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.30% during that session. The CVT stock price is 0.12% off its 52-week high price of $8.46 and 61.04% above the 52-week low of $3.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.03.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) trade information

Sporting 0.30% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the CVT stock price touched $8.47. Year-to-date, Cvent Holding Corp. shares have moved 56.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT) have changed 1.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.3.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.13, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.23% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.50 while the price target rests at a high of $11.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -29.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.35% from the levels at last check today.

Cvent Holding Corp. (CVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Cvent Holding Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 56.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 261.54%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 66.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $162.4 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $182.49 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $137.36 million and $160.96 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.20% for the current quarter and 13.40% for the next.

CVT Dividends

Cvent Holding Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cvent Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:CVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.39% with a share float percentage of 99.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cvent Holding Corp. having a total of 120 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc with over 397.75 million shares worth more than $2.15 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc held 81.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with the holding of over 12.55 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.78 million and represent 2.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Smallcap World Fund and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.70% shares in the company for having 8.28 million shares of worth $44.69 million while later fund manager owns 2.94 million shares of worth $16.46 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.60% of company’s outstanding stock.