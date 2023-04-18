Could CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY)’s Current Volatility Hinder Its Future Potential?

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.03M, closed the last trade at $0.19 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 9.76% during that session. The CNEY stock price is -1431.58% off its 52-week high price of $2.91 and 10.53% above the 52-week low of $0.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.62 million shares.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) trade information

Sporting 9.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the CNEY stock price touched $0.19 or saw a rise of 4.04%. Year-to-date, CN Energy Group. Inc. shares have moved -74.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) have changed -7.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 63640.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (CNEY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -90.13% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 31.70% over the past 5 years.

CNEY Dividends

CN Energy Group. Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 23.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.08% with a share float percentage of 0.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CN Energy Group. Inc. having a total of 4 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 23900.0 shares worth more than $18403.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.10% of shares outstanding.