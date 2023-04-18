Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) Has Risen 2.12%, Becoming A Winning Stock For Investors

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) has seen 2.08 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.61M, closed the recent trade at $1.45 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 2.12% during that session. The COEP stock price is -1377.24% off its 52-week high price of $21.42 and 28.97% above the 52-week low of $1.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.11 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 343.92K shares.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Sporting 2.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the COEP stock price touched $1.45 or saw a rise of 3.33%. Year-to-date, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares have moved -5.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.60%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) have changed 8.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.39.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -85.83% over the past 6 months.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 52.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.23% with a share float percentage of 40.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. with over 2.86 million shares worth more than $4.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, West Chester Capital Advisors, Inc. held 14.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.99 million and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.