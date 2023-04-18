China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI) Is Up 20.40%, As Bears Mark A Gain

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.49M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 20.40% during that session. The CPHI stock price is -888.1% off its 52-week high price of $4.15 and 26.19% above the 52-week low of $0.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 165.44K shares.

Sporting 20.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the CPHI stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares have moved -56.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) have changed -0.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 48870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -10614.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10614.29% from current levels.

The company’s shares have lost -69.53% over the past 6 months.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $20.43 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2012.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -2.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 51.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.06% with a share float percentage of 2.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with China Pharma Holdings Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 34042.0 shares worth more than $32646.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 25379.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24338.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.