BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU): What Makes The Stock Good?

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.15 and has seen 94.7 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $924.05M, closed the recent trade at $14.43 per share which meant it gained $7.17 on the day or 98.76% during that session. The BLU stock price is 12.06% off its 52-week high price of $12.69 and 55.99% above the 52-week low of $6.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.62 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 642.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Sporting 98.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the BLU stock price touched $14.43 or saw a rise of 0.48%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved 75.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 107.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed 91.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.74 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.84.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.98, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.74% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.10 while the price target rests at a high of $24.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -66.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.87% from the levels at last check today.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that BELLUS Health Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 53.18% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -36.36%, compared to 10.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -38.50% and -11.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -37.50%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -46.30% over the past 5 years.

BLU Dividends

BELLUS Health Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.23% with a share float percentage of 100.55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BELLUS Health Inc. having a total of 169 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 12.45 million shares worth more than $102.36 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Perceptive Advisors Llc, with the holding of over 8.89 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.08 million and represent 7.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.63% shares in the company for having 2.07 million shares of worth $20.42 million while later fund manager owns 0.86 million shares of worth $7.09 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.68% of company’s outstanding stock.