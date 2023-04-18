Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2023

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) has a beta value of 1.57 and has seen 49.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.27M, closed the last trade at $0.57 per share which meant it gained $0.29 on the day or 102.77% during that session. The BLCM stock price is -268.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.10 and 59.65% above the 52-week low of $0.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 72400.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 105.81K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) trade information

Sporting 102.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the BLCM stock price touched $0.57 or saw a rise of 46.73%. Year-to-date, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -20.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 93.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) have changed 26.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -777.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -777.19% from current levels.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BLCM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.66% over the past 6 months, compared to 12.50% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 51.10% over the past 5 years.

BLCM Dividends

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.45% with a share float percentage of 30.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 37 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ikarian Capital, LLC with over 0.45 million shares worth more than $0.26 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Ikarian Capital, LLC held 4.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Long Focus Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 3.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.08% shares in the company for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 92706.0 shares of worth $52842.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.08% of company’s outstanding stock.