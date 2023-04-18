Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) swung 5.44%

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 18.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.06B, closed the last trade at $14.53 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 5.44% during that session. The WBD stock price is -70.68% off its 52-week high price of $24.80 and 39.3% above the 52-week low of $8.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 20.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 18.91 million shares.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Sporting 5.44% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the WBD stock price touched $14.53 or saw a rise of 6.62%. Year-to-date, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have moved 53.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) have changed 2.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (WBD) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 16.24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 163.04%, compared to -12.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 107.00% and 77.70% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.50%.

21 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.81 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.84 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $3.16 billion and $10.82 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 242.20% for the current quarter and 0.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -348.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.50%.

WBD Dividends

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 24 and April 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.65% with a share float percentage of 65.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. having a total of 1,678 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 213.07 million shares worth more than $2.02 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 164.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.56 billion and represent 6.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.69% shares in the company for having 65.23 million shares of worth $750.12 million while later fund manager owns 50.08 million shares of worth $575.92 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.06% of company’s outstanding stock.