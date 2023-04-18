Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Haleon plc (HLN) tumbled -0.23%

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.02B, closed the recent trade at $8.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.23% during that session. The HLN stock price is -4.5% off its 52-week high price of $9.05 and 35.45% above the 52-week low of $5.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.11 million shares.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) trade information

Sporting -0.23% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the HLN stock price touched $8.66 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Haleon plc shares have moved 8.25%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) have changed 9.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.11.

Haleon plc (HLN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 43.38% over the past 6 months, compared to 20.80% for the industry.

HLN Dividends

Haleon plc is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.12 at a share yield of 1.34%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.39% with a share float percentage of 7.89%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Haleon plc having a total of 633 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 96.51 million shares worth more than $835.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 2.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 25.7 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $222.6 million and represent 0.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Dodge & Cox Balanced Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 63.92 million shares of worth $553.53 million while later fund manager owns 8.5 million shares of worth $73.63 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.