Aterian Inc. (ATER) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $70.22M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.17% during that session. The ATER stock price is -754.12% off its 52-week high price of $7.26 and 21.18% above the 52-week low of $0.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.08 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aterian Inc. (ATER) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.17.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) trade information

Sporting 3.17% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ATER stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 10.53%. Year-to-date, Aterian Inc. shares have moved 9.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) have changed -6.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.17.

Aterian Inc. (ATER) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Aterian Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -21.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.56%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 78.20% and 46.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.00%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $33.52 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $53.52 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $41.67 million and $58.27 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -19.60% for the current quarter and -8.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.20% over the past 5 years.

ATER Dividends

Aterian Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Aterian Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.61% with a share float percentage of 20.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aterian Inc. having a total of 103 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.38 million shares worth more than $3.38 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 5.41% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.93 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.25 million and represent 3.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.18% shares in the company for having 1.77 million shares of worth $2.19 million while later fund manager owns 1.36 million shares of worth $1.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.69% of company’s outstanding stock.