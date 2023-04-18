Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM): What Is Good About Stock?

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) has a beta value of -0.05 and has seen 2.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.39M, closed the last trade at $3.85 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 25.82% during that session. The IONM stock price is -2835.06% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 27.53% above the 52-week low of $2.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 82.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.39.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) trade information

Sporting 25.82% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the IONM stock price touched $3.85 or saw a rise of 44.04%. Year-to-date, Assure Holdings Corp. shares have moved -26.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 30.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) have changed -3.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 18060.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -211.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -107.79% from current levels.

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Assure Holdings Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -71.27% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 82.83%, compared to 4.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -131.70% and 34.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -62.40%.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.30% over the past 5 years.

IONM Dividends

Assure Holdings Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 15 and May 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.15% with a share float percentage of 7.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Assure Holdings Corp. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 35250.0 shares worth more than $0.14 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Walleye Capital LLC, with the holding of over 17292.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $66574.0 and represent 1.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.13% shares in the company for having 28036.0 shares of worth $0.11 million while later fund manager owns 6383.0 shares of worth $24574.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.