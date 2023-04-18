Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) Is A Buy According To Analysts

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55B, closed the last trade at $34.29 per share which meant it gained $3.28 on the day or 10.58% during that session. The ACLX stock price is -2.83% off its 52-week high price of $35.26 and 82.41% above the 52-week low of $6.03. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.49 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 410.61K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.82.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) trade information

Sporting 10.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ACLX stock price touched $34.29 or saw a rise of 1.92%. Year-to-date, Arcellx Inc. shares have moved 10.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 23.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) have changed 16.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.35.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.22, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $34.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -31.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 0.85% from current levels.

Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Arcellx Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 75.13% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 122.93%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 245.60% and 19.00% for the next quarter.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $103.33 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.98 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

ACLX Dividends

Arcellx Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.37% with a share float percentage of 109.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcellx Inc. having a total of 175 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SR One Capital Management, LP with over 5.5 million shares worth more than $170.39 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, SR One Capital Management, LP held 11.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 4.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $147.01 million and represent 9.92% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.41% shares in the company for having 1.06 million shares of worth $32.71 million while later fund manager owns 0.73 million shares of worth $13.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.67% of company’s outstanding stock.