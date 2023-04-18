Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) has seen 1.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $885.79M, closed the recent trade at $10.29 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.19% during that session. The APGB stock price is 0.1% off its 52-week high price of $10.28 and 5.15% above the 52-week low of $9.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 413.65K shares.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) trade information

Sporting 0.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the APGB stock price touched $10.29 or saw a fall of -0.1%. Year-to-date, Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II shares have moved 2.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) have changed 0.78%. Short interest in the company has seen 15870.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (APGB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.04% over the past 6 months.

APGB Dividends

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.86% with a share float percentage of 92.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II having a total of 110 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 4.07 million shares worth more than $41.87 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 5.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 3.8 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $39.04 million and represent 5.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Merger Fund, The and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 0.74 million shares of worth $7.59 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $4.63 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.65% of company’s outstanding stock.