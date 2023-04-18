Analysts Are Recommending Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) As A Buy Candidate

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.88B, closed the recent trade at $17.95 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The XM stock price is -51.64% off its 52-week high price of $27.22 and 48.08% above the 52-week low of $9.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.02.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Sporting 0.06% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the XM stock price touched $17.95 or saw a rise of 0.28%. Year-to-date, Qualtrics International Inc. shares have moved 72.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) have changed 1.70%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -11.42% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -0.28% from the levels at last check today.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Qualtrics International Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 82.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 450.00%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100.00% and 225.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.10%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $392.91 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $406.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $335.65 million and $356.37 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.10% for the current quarter and 14.20% for the next.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 19 and April 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.18% with a share float percentage of 78.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Qualtrics International Inc. having a total of 223 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 24.99 million shares worth more than $259.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Silver Lake Group, LLC held 13.94% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 10.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $106.13 million and represent 5.70% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ACAP Strategic Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 2.88 million shares of worth $29.28 million while later fund manager owns 2.85 million shares of worth $28.97 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.70% of company’s outstanding stock.