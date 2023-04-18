An In-Depth Look At The Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.49B, closed the last trade at $42.24 per share which meant it gained $2.99 on the day or 7.62% during that session. The MRTX stock price is -139.82% off its 52-week high price of $101.30 and 21.97% above the 52-week low of $32.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.07 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$3.54.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) trade information

Sporting 7.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the MRTX stock price touched $42.24 or saw a rise of 0.05%. Year-to-date, Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -6.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) have changed -1.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 8.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $70.73, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $115.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -172.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -18.37% from current levels.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -39.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -0.61%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -4.10% and -8.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 353.00%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.74 million for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $10.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $709k and $5.36 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 568.50% for the current quarter and 94.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.50% over the past 5 years.

MRTX Dividends

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 114.87% with a share float percentage of 123.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mirati Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Avoro Capital Advisors LLC with over 5.56 million shares worth more than $251.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC held 9.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.97 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $225.37 million and represent 8.56% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.44% shares in the company for having 1.98 million shares of worth $133.4 million while later fund manager owns 1.85 million shares of worth $83.8 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.21% of company’s outstanding stock.