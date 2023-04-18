Allakos Inc. (ALLK) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2023

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 1.72 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $354.11M, closed the last trade at $4.09 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 8.49% during that session. The ALLK stock price is -113.45% off its 52-week high price of $8.73 and 37.9% above the 52-week low of $2.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.04 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Allakos Inc. (ALLK) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.49.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) trade information

Sporting 8.49% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the ALLK stock price touched $4.09 or saw a rise of 6.19%. Year-to-date, Allakos Inc. shares have moved -51.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) have changed -25.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.36 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.17, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.50 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -437.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.88% from current levels.

Allakos Inc. (ALLK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Allakos Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -37.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 57.11%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.40% and 44.40% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -54.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest -0.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 32.30%.

ALLK Dividends

Allakos Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.29% with a share float percentage of 95.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allakos Inc. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 6.15 million shares worth more than $51.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, NEA Management Company, LLC held 7.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, with the holding of over 5.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.51 million and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.68% shares in the company for having 3.13 million shares of worth $26.39 million while later fund manager owns 2.02 million shares of worth $12.35 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.37% of company’s outstanding stock.