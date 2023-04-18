A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI)

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.30M, closed the last trade at $0.32 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.35% during that session. The HCTI stock price is -425.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.68 and 65.62% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.87 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 632.41K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) trade information

Sporting 6.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 04/17/23 when the HCTI stock price touched $0.32 or saw a rise of 11.09%. Year-to-date, Healthcare Triangle Inc. shares have moved 80.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) have changed -6.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.76 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 78.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.50 while the price target rests at a high of $1.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -368.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -368.75% from current levels.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (HCTI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -4.35% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $12.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

HCTI Dividends

Healthcare Triangle Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Healthcare Triangle Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 64.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.00% with a share float percentage of 2.82%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Healthcare Triangle Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Two Sigma Investments, LP with over 73007.0 shares worth more than $13119.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Two Sigma Investments, LP held 0.18% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LP, with the holding of over 61862.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11116.0 and represent 0.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 57602.0 shares of worth $21370.0 while later fund manager owns 4362.0 shares of worth $1618.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.