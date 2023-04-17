Will Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.29M, closed the recent trade at $1.79 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 8.48% during that session. The SGMO stock price is -258.66% off its 52-week high price of $6.42 and 24.58% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.34 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.87 million shares.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Sporting 8.48% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the SGMO stock price touched $1.79 or saw a rise of 0.83%. Year-to-date, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved -42.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) have changed -15.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.69, which means that the shares’ value could jump 83.26% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.20 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -793.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -134.64% from the levels at last check today.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -63.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -3.20%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -10.00% and -13.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.50%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.06 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.56 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $28.23 million and $29.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.80% for the current quarter and -16.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.30% over the past 5 years.

SGMO Dividends

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.92% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.69% with a share float percentage of 74.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 263 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 15.36 million shares worth more than $48.23 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 8.96% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 14.05 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44.1 million and represent 8.19% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.13% shares in the company for having 6.76 million shares of worth $21.24 million while later fund manager owns 4.96 million shares of worth $24.3 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.03% of company’s outstanding stock.