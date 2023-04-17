Will Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) has a beta value of 4.99 and has seen 54.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.93B, closed the last trade at $11.97 per share which meant it gained $0.45 on the day or 3.91% during that session. The MARA stock price is -86.88% off its 52-week high price of $22.37 and 74.02% above the 52-week low of $3.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 38.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 35.79 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) trade information

Sporting 3.91% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the MARA stock price touched $11.97 or saw a rise of 2.52%. Year-to-date, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have moved 250.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 50.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) have changed 68.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.66 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.48% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.08% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 58.23% from current levels.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 14.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 99.45%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 61.50% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 236.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $48.99 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $84.82 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $51.72 million and $24.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -5.30% for the current quarter and 240.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 20.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 106.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 50.00%.

MARA Dividends

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.17% with a share float percentage of 32.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. having a total of 309 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.97 million shares worth more than $37.51 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.62 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.48 million and represent 5.15% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 3.29 million shares of worth $35.26 million while later fund manager owns 2.82 million shares of worth $30.18 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.