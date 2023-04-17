Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Future Potential?

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 161.49 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.22M, closed the last trade at $0.10 per share which meant -3.75% during that session. The MULN stock price is -2270.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.37 and 10.0% above the 52-week low of $0.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 283.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 239.36 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Sporting -3.75% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the MULN stock price touched $0.10 or saw a rise of 13.42%. Year-to-date, Mullen Automotive Inc. shares have moved -65.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.48%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) have changed -32.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 279.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 99.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $23.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -22900.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -22900.0% from current levels.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -59.56% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 100.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $37.3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $37.1 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 152.00% for the current quarter and 91.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 11.10% over the past 5 years.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.29% with a share float percentage of 5.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mullen Automotive Inc. having a total of 162 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 45.67 million shares worth more than $4.57 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 26.42 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.64 million and represent 1.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.83% shares in the company for having 14.47 million shares of worth $1.45 million while later fund manager owns 7.6 million shares of worth $0.76 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.