Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Future Potential?

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 0.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $112.00M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.13% during that session. The CENN stock price is -467.5% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 35.0% above the 52-week low of $0.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 million shares.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) trade information

Sporting -2.13% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the CENN stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, Cenntro Electric Group Limited shares have moved -8.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) have changed -6.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.07.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.87% over the past 6 months.

CENN Dividends

Cenntro Electric Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.20% with a share float percentage of 14.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cenntro Electric Group Limited having a total of 112 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.59 million shares worth more than $3.97 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Blackrock Inc. held 3.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 4.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.82 million and represent 1.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 4.34 million shares of worth $1.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.9 million shares of worth $0.79 million as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.73% of company’s outstanding stock.