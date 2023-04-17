Will AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 35.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.83B, closed the last trade at $5.12 per share which meant it lost -$0.34 on the day or -6.23% during that session. The AMC stock price is -229.88% off its 52-week high price of $16.89 and 26.37% above the 52-week low of $3.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 45.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 39.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.90. 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.16.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting -6.23% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the AMC stock price touched $5.12 or saw a rise of 11.11%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have moved 25.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC) have changed 21.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 138.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.26, which means that the shares’ value could drop -126.55% from current levels. The projected low price target is $0.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 12.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 90.23% from current levels.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (AMC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -12.48% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 55.91%, compared to 9.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.40% and 79.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.40%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $926.89 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.23 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $785.7 million and $1.17 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.00% for the current quarter and 5.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years.

AMC Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.75% with a share float percentage of 25.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. having a total of 389 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 51.3 million shares worth more than $208.78 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 21.44 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $87.24 million and represent 4.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 15.51 million shares of worth $108.13 million while later fund manager owns 13.12 million shares of worth $91.46 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.54% of company’s outstanding stock.