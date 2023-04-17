Why Should You Consider Adding Genius Group Limited (GNS) To Your Portfolio?

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $24.90M, closed the last trade at $1.20 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The GNS stock price is -1645.0% off its 52-week high price of $20.94 and 75.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 21.75 million shares.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the GNS stock price touched $1.20 or saw a rise of 17.24%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Limited shares have moved 263.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS) have changed -61.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 93.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.25 while the price target rests at a high of $19.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1504.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1504.17% from current levels.

Genius Group Limited (GNS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -33.33% over the past 6 months, compared to 2.70% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $11 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2022.

GNS Dividends

Genius Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Genius Group Limited (AMEX:GNS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.01% with a share float percentage of 4.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genius Group Limited having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 11133.0 shares worth more than $13359.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, UBS Group AG held 0.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.16 million and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.