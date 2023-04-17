Why Invest In Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Stock?

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 2.14 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.89B, closed the recent trade at $6.54 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.15% during that session. The RIG stock price is -18.35% off its 52-week high price of $7.74 and 64.53% above the 52-week low of $2.32. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.25 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 23.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Transocean Ltd. (RIG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

Sporting -0.15% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the RIG stock price touched $6.54 or saw a rise of 4.53%. Year-to-date, Transocean Ltd. shares have moved 43.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) have changed 13.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 139.14 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.71.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.09, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -83.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 38.84% from the levels at last check today.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Transocean Ltd. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 121.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 62.37%, compared to 62.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 25.00% and -30.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.10%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $641.9 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $726.76 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $586 million and $692 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.50% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 35.30% over the past 5 years.

RIG Dividends

Transocean Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.34% with a share float percentage of 69.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Transocean Ltd. having a total of 479 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 63.41 million shares worth more than $289.13 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.66% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the holding of over 46.56 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.33 million and represent 6.36% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.48% shares in the company for having 25.13 million shares of worth $114.6 million while later fund manager owns 19.03 million shares of worth $46.99 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.64% of company’s outstanding stock.