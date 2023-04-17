Why Invest In InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) Stock?

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 1.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.89M, closed the last trade at $4.33 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.69% during that session. The IFRX stock price is -67.44% off its 52-week high price of $7.25 and 81.99% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.3.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) trade information

Sporting -0.69% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the IFRX stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 27.35%. Year-to-date, InflaRx N.V. shares have moved 39.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -21.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX) have changed 141.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.06, which means that the shares’ value could jump 56.96% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.82 while the price target rests at a high of $22.91. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -429.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 57.97% from current levels.

InflaRx N.V. (IFRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that InflaRx N.V. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 71.15% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -67.61%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 6.30% and -3,200.00% for the next quarter.

4 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.10% over the past 5 years.

IFRX Dividends

InflaRx N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 05 and May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.08% with a share float percentage of 8.15%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InflaRx N.V. having a total of 36 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Suvretta Capital Management, LLC with over 2.15 million shares worth more than $6.65 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Suvretta Capital Management, LLC held 4.80% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 0.65 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.01 million and represent 1.45% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Raymond James SB-1 Equity ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.12% shares in the company for having 54509.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 26327.0 shares of worth $68450.0 as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.