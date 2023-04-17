Why Do You Need To Add SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) To Your Portfolio?

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.30M, closed the recent trade at $3.50 per share which meant it lost -$1.4 on the day or -28.57% during that session. The SAI stock price is -260.0% off its 52-week high price of $12.60 and 71.43% above the 52-week low of $1.00. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 745.37K shares.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) trade information

Sporting -28.57% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the SAI stock price touched $3.50 or saw a rise of 52.7%. Year-to-date, SAI.TECH Global Corporation shares have moved 74.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 194.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI) have changed 191.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 14530.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 2.19.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (SAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.85% over the past 6 months.

SAI Dividends

SAI.TECH Global Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SAI.TECH Global Corporation (NASDAQ:SAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 59.68% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.45% with a share float percentage of 3.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SAI.TECH Global Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.92% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., with the holding of over 38741.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $77869.0 and represent 0.30% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF and Invesco Alerian Galaxy Blockchain Users & Decentralized Commerce ETF. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 29651.0 shares of worth $59598.0 while later fund manager owns 9090.0 shares of worth $18270.0 as of Dec 30, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.