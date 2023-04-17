Why Do Investors Buy Stock In NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO)?

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) has a beta value of -0.10 and has seen 1.36 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.80 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 10.27% during that session. The NRBO stock price is -7881.25% off its 52-week high price of $63.85 and 31.25% above the 52-week low of $0.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.22 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 714.94K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) trade information

Sporting 10.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the NRBO stock price touched $0.80 or saw a rise of 4.17%. Year-to-date, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 12.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) have changed 16.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.67% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $6.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -650.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -650.0% from the levels at last check today.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NRBO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -94.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 81.95%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 86.00% and 96.30% for the next quarter.

NRBO Dividends

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 11 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 50.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.88% with a share float percentage of 11.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.84 million shares worth more than $0.71 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Sabby Management, LLC held 3.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CVI Holdings, LLC, with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.79% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 9409.0 shares of worth $7965.0 while later fund manager owns 1984.0 shares of worth $1679.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.02% of company’s outstanding stock.