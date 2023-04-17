When DISH Network Corporation (DISH) Will Be A Good Investment?

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.43B, closed the recent trade at $7.94 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 1.28% during that session. The DISH stock price is -324.94% off its 52-week high price of $33.74 and 2.77% above the 52-week low of $7.72. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.92 million shares.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) trade information

Sporting 1.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the DISH stock price touched $7.94 or saw a rise of 12.46%. Year-to-date, DISH Network Corporation shares have moved -43.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) have changed -16.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 48.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.26.

DISH Network Corporation (DISH) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DISH Network Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -40.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -63.99%, compared to 1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -45.60% and -57.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.40%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.06 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $4.33 billion and $4.21 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -6.40% for the current quarter and -5.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.30% over the past 5 years.

DISH Dividends

DISH Network Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between May 04 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 15.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.29% with a share float percentage of 97.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DISH Network Corporation having a total of 613 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dodge & Cox Inc with over 39.29 million shares worth more than $551.67 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Dodge & Cox Inc held 13.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 28.22 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $396.22 million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 9.01% shares in the company for having 26.33 million shares of worth $369.61 million while later fund manager owns 7.36 million shares of worth $101.8 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.52% of company’s outstanding stock.