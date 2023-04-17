Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 3.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.10M, closed the last trade at $1.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -5.74% during that session. The XFOR stock price is -109.57% off its 52-week high price of $2.41 and 43.48% above the 52-week low of $0.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.22.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Sporting -5.74% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the XFOR stock price touched $1.15 or saw a rise of 9.45%. Year-to-date, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved 15.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 39.44%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have changed 26.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 67.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -291.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -160.87% from current levels.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -41.92% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 49.34%, compared to 10.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 69.40% and 65.00% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 36.10% over the past 5 years.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.08% with a share float percentage of 58.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC with over 12.2 million shares worth more than $12.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC held 9.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is NEA Management Company, LLC, with the holding of over 11.74 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.65 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 4.19% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $4.96 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $0.46 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.