Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Upper

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 30.91 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $589.18B, closed the recent trade at $186.53 per share which meant it gained $1.53 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The TSLA stock price is -95.18% off its 52-week high price of $364.07 and 45.42% above the 52-week low of $101.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 134.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 166.53 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 17 out of 47 have rated it as a Hold, with 22 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.86.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) trade information

Sporting 0.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the TSLA stock price touched $186.53 or saw a rise of 2.64%. Year-to-date, Tesla Inc. shares have moved 51.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) have changed 1.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $203.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.49% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $320.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -71.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 54.43% from the levels at last check today.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tesla Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -15.87% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -5.65%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.60% and 22.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.50%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $23.34 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $24.77 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18.76 billion and $16.93 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.40% for the current quarter and 46.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 39.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 121.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.80%.

TSLA Dividends

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.86% with a share float percentage of 51.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tesla Inc. having a total of 3,226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 217.86 million shares worth more than $40.32 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 177.73 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.9 billion and represent 5.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 2.51% shares in the company for having 79.45 million shares of worth $14.71 billion while later fund manager owns 60.37 million shares of worth $11.17 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.91% of company’s outstanding stock.