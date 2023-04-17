ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 18.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $332.70M, closed the last trade at $1.30 per share which meant it lost -$0.53 on the day or -28.96% during that session. The VRAY stock price is -281.54% off its 52-week high price of $4.96 and -31.54% below the 52-week low of $1.71. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) trade information

Sporting -28.96% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the VRAY stock price touched $1.30 or saw a rise of 58.99%. Year-to-date, ViewRay Inc. shares have moved -70.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -58.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have changed -63.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.56 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.59.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.79, which means that the shares’ value could jump 72.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -438.46% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -34.62% from current levels.

ViewRay Inc. (VRAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ViewRay Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -64.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -1.69%, compared to 9.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.20%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $24.63 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $29.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $18.88 million and $22.15 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.50% for the current quarter and 31.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 11.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

VRAY Dividends

ViewRay Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on April 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ViewRay Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.47% with a share float percentage of 86.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ViewRay Inc. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 16.68 million shares worth more than $74.72 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership held 9.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Executive Capital, LP, with the holding of over 15.75 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $70.57 million and represent 8.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 6.08% shares in the company for having 11.03 million shares of worth $40.15 million while later fund manager owns 5.07 million shares of worth $18.44 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.79% of company’s outstanding stock.