TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP): What Are The Positives?

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $180.51M, closed the last trade at $5.15 per share which meant it gained $0.14 on the day or 2.79% during that session. The TOP stock price is -889.71% off its 52-week high price of $50.97 and 32.04% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 228.27K shares.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) trade information

Sporting 2.79% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the TOP stock price touched $5.15 or saw a rise of 8.53%. Year-to-date, TOP Financial Group Limited shares have moved 5.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) have changed 3.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.62.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.94% over the past 6 months.

TOP Dividends

TOP Financial Group Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on August 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 85.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.17% with a share float percentage of 1.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with TOP Financial Group Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Millennium Management Llc with over 38761.0 shares worth more than $0.19 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Millennium Management Llc held 0.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 19596.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $95628.0 and represent 0.06% of shares outstanding.