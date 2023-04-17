T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) has seen 5.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.89M, closed the last trade at $3.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.8 on the day or -32.43% during that session. The IDAI stock price is -973.33% off its 52-week high price of $40.25 and 53.33% above the 52-week low of $1.75. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 372.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.5.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Sporting -32.43% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the IDAI stock price touched $3.75 or saw a rise of 43.18%. Year-to-date, T Stamp Inc. shares have moved 55.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 71.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI) have changed 63.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 12030.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.77.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 62.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -166.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -166.67% from current levels.

T Stamp Inc. (IDAI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.29% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $560k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $620k for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

IDAI Dividends

T Stamp Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 38.48% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.39% with a share float percentage of 8.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T Stamp Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Armistice Capital, LLC held 4.02% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 18431.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $44335.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.