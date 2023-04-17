Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) Looks Set To Grow At A Great Clip In 2023

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) has a beta value of 2.70 and has seen 0.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $41.40M, closed the recent trade at $1.03 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 3.00% during that session. The SONM stock price is -2.91% off its 52-week high price of $1.06 and 61.17% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.47 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 180.71K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

Sporting 3.00% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the SONM stock price touched $1.03 or saw a rise of 8.04%. Year-to-date, Sonim Technologies Inc. shares have moved 142.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) have changed 135.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 60330.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 94.85% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1841.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1841.75% from the levels at last check today.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 120.75% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120 million for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 42.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2023 is a modest 88.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

SONM Dividends

Sonim Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sonim Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.63% with a share float percentage of 1.71%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonim Technologies Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with over 0.22 million shares worth more than $92384.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation held 0.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, with the holding of over 0.16 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65916.0 and represent 0.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 44502.0 shares of worth $18379.0 while later fund manager owns 40633.0 shares of worth $20316.0 as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.10% of company’s outstanding stock.