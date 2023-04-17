Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) Estimation And Forecast

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.69M, closed the recent trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 2.45% during that session. The SMFL stock price is -946.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.36 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 544.21K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.01.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) trade information

Sporting 2.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the SMFL stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 8.0%. Year-to-date, Smart for Life Inc. shares have moved -45.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) have changed -22.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.17 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 98.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -6053.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -6053.85% from the levels at last check today.

Smart for Life Inc. (SMFL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Smart for Life Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -65.64% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 148.44%, compared to 20.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 462.90%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $9.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $9.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

SMFL Dividends

Smart for Life Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Smart for Life Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.98% with a share float percentage of 14.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Smart for Life Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Anson Funds Management LP with over 1.03 million shares worth more than $0.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Anson Funds Management LP held 2.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sabby Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.45 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 1.15% of shares outstanding.