Small Cap Stock Chewy Inc. (CHWY) Is A Buy – Analysts

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) has a beta value of 0.77 and has seen 0.54 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.88B, closed the recent trade at $33.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.44 on the day or -1.28% during that session. The CHWY stock price is -56.26% off its 52-week high price of $52.88 and 34.34% above the 52-week low of $22.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Chewy Inc. (CHWY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 29 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) trade information

Sporting -1.28% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the CHWY stock price touched $33.84 or saw a rise of 6.85%. Year-to-date, Chewy Inc. shares have moved -8.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) have changed -12.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.45.

Chewy Inc. (CHWY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Chewy Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -6.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -103.77%, compared to -1.70% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -200.00% and -160.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 11.20%.

22 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.73 billion for the current quarter. 22 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.7 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2023. Year-ago sales stood $2.43 billion and $2.43 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 12.30% for the current quarter and 11.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.60% over the past 5 years.

CHWY Dividends

Chewy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 30 and June 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Chewy Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.06% with a share float percentage of 116.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Chewy Inc. having a total of 550 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 20.29 million shares worth more than $681.75 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Morgan Stanley held 17.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 17.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $574.01 million and represent 14.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 3.29% shares in the company for having 3.69 million shares of worth $124.08 million while later fund manager owns 3.64 million shares of worth $122.16 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 3.24% of company’s outstanding stock.