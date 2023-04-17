Shares Of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) Inclined 117.09% In One Month

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) has a beta value of 0.18 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.12M, closed the recent trade at $11.05 per share which meant it gained $6.67 on the day or 152.28% during that session. The WINT stock price is -547.06% off its 52-week high price of $71.50 and 61.27% above the 52-week low of $4.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 147.72K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) trade information

Sporting 152.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the WINT stock price touched $11.05 or saw a fall of -53.69%. Year-to-date, Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares have moved 30.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 133.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) have changed 117.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 26660.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.21.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $150.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 92.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $150.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1257.47% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1257.47% from the levels at last check today.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (WINT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Windtree Therapeutics Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -10.16% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.38%, compared to 10.00% for the industry.

1 have an estimated revenue figure of $200k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023.

WINT Dividends

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 03 and May 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Windtree Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 22.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.43% with a share float percentage of 4.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Windtree Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6714.0 shares worth more than $57069.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Envestnet Asset Management, with the holding of over 4245.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36082.0 and represent 0.47% of shares outstanding.