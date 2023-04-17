Shares In WeWork Inc. (WE) -65.06% Down, YTD

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) has seen 18.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $384.37M, closed the last trade at $0.50 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -4.98% during that session. The WE stock price is -1516.0% off its 52-week high price of $8.08 and 4.0% above the 52-week low of $0.48. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that WeWork Inc. (WE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) trade information

Sporting -4.98% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the WE stock price touched $0.50 or saw a rise of 24.22%. Year-to-date, WeWork Inc. shares have moved -65.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) have changed -42.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 76.9 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.99.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.81, which means that the shares’ value could jump 86.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.75 while the price target rests at a high of $6.80. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1260.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -250.0% from current levels.

WeWork Inc. (WE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that WeWork Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.74% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.69%, compared to 16.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 40.40% and 67.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.20%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $849.36 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $872.05 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $765 million and $815 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.00% for the current quarter and 7.00% for the next.

WE Dividends

WeWork Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 10 and May 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.31% with a share float percentage of 101.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with WeWork Inc. having a total of 226 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Global Advisers Ltd with over 324.35 million shares worth more than $162.08 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, SB Global Advisers Ltd held 45.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, with the holding of over 81.08 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $40.51 million and represent 11.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 1.82% shares in the company for having 12.87 million shares of worth $6.43 million while later fund manager owns 8.21 million shares of worth $4.1 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.