Shares In mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) -54.71% Down, YTD

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 0.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.70M, closed the recent trade at $0.40 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -13.04% during that session. The MCLD stock price is -850.0% off its 52-week high price of $3.80 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $0.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 298.40K shares.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) trade information

Sporting -13.04% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the MCLD stock price touched $0.40 or saw a rise of 48.47%. Year-to-date, mCloud Technologies Corp. shares have moved -54.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 32.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD) have changed -51.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 21220.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 81.82% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.20 while the price target rests at a high of $2.20. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -450.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -450.0% from the levels at last check today.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.02% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.30% over the past 5 years.

MCLD Dividends

mCloud Technologies Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 10 and April 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:MCLD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.54% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.98% with a share float percentage of 1.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with mCloud Technologies Corp. having a total of 5 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 25677.0 shares worth more than $10144.0. As of Dec 30, 2022, Raymond James & Associates, Inc. held 0.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is UBS Group AG, with the holding of over 3175.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1254.0 and represent 0.02% of shares outstanding.