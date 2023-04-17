Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN): What Is Good About Stock?

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) has seen 7.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.32B, closed the recent trade at $13.98 per share which meant it gained $0.6 on the day or 4.52% during that session. The RIVN stock price is -192.27% off its 52-week high price of $40.86 and 10.01% above the 52-week low of $12.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 22.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 30.93 million shares.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) trade information

Sporting 4.52% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the RIVN stock price touched $13.98 or saw a rise of 8.27%. Year-to-date, Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have moved -24.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) have changed 3.90%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.88% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $44.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -214.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.3% from the levels at last check today.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rivian Automotive Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -56.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.93%, compared to 11.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2023 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -11.20% and 7.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 148.10%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $630.71 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $948.29 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023. Year-ago sales stood $95 million and $364 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 563.90% for the current quarter and 160.50% for the next.

RIVN Dividends

Rivian Automotive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 12.16% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 68.04% with a share float percentage of 77.45%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rivian Automotive Inc. having a total of 831 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Amazon.com, Inc. with over 158.36 million shares worth more than $2.2 billion. As of Dec 30, 2022, Amazon.com, Inc. held 17.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 116.6 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.62 billion and represent 12.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 5.07% shares in the company for having 46.32 million shares of worth $644.52 million while later fund manager owns 22.86 million shares of worth $318.04 million as of Sep 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 2.50% of company’s outstanding stock.