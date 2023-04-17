Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) Slumps 182.74%, A Gain For Bears

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) has seen 45.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.00M, closed the recent trade at $3.93 per share which meant it gained $2.54 on the day or 182.74% during that session. The PRST stock price is -172.26% off its 52-week high price of $10.70 and 68.7% above the 52-week low of $1.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 72.01K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.21.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) trade information

Sporting 182.74% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the PRST stock price touched $3.93 or saw a fall of -10.71%. Year-to-date, Presto Automation Inc. shares have moved 71.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 155.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST) have changed 72.37%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 7.53% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.25 while the price target rests at a high of $4.25. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -8.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.14% from the levels at last check today.

Presto Automation Inc. (PRST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 77.83% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2023.

PRST Dividends

Presto Automation Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Presto Automation Inc. (NASDAQ:PRST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 35.27% with a share float percentage of 56.72%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Presto Automation Inc. having a total of 24 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 2.45 million shares worth more than $5.61 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 4.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schechter Investment Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 1.25 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.86 million and represent 2.43% of shares outstanding.