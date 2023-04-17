Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ: PSNY) Shares Lost -$0.15 After Investor Confidence Dipped

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) has seen 2.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.25B, closed the last trade at $3.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.15 on the day or -3.84% during that session. The PSNY stock price is -255.32% off its 52-week high price of $13.36 and 16.49% above the 52-week low of $3.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.86 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.92 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) trade information

Sporting -3.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 04/14/23 when the PSNY stock price touched $3.76 or saw a rise of 5.76%. Year-to-date, Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC shares have moved -29.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) have changed -4.33%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.26.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -86.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -86.17% from current levels.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (PSNY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -26.71% over the past 6 months.

PSNY Dividends

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC is expected to release its next earnings report in May this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 51.44% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.47% with a share float percentage of 11.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC having a total of 99 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. with over 6.04 million shares worth more than $32.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2022, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. held 1.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is AMF Tjanstepension AB, with the holding of over 4.4 million shares as of Dec 30, 2022. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.37 million and represent 0.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager holds about 0.48% shares in the company for having 2.25 million shares of worth $11.95 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $9.05 million as of Nov 29, 2022, which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.